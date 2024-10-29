Delays in Care for Adrenocortical Carcinoma Based on Demographics

Photo Credit: magicmine

The following is a summary of “Demystifying Delays: Factors Associated with Timely Treatment of Adrenocortical Carcinoma,” published in the October 2024 issue of Surgery by Passman et al.

Delays in managing adrenocortical carcinoma (ACC) can negatively impact patient outcomes. This study evaluated delays in treatment related to sociodemographic factors.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the factors associated with treatment delays in patients diagnosed with ACC.

They performed a cohort study of patients treated for ACC from 2010–2019 using the National Cancer Database. The Cox proportional hazards modeling evaluated the associations between sociodemographic, geographic, and clinical factors and time to intervention from diagnosis.

The results showed that among 1,399 subjects treated for ACC, the median time to treatment was 27 days (IQR 15–47). Non-Hispanic Black patients (HR 0.798, P=0.033) and patients aged 40–64 years (HR 0.800, P=0.008) faced more significant delays in care, while female patients (HR 1.169, P=0.011) and those with metastatic disease (HR 1.176, P=0.010) received more timely treatment.

They concluded that older age, male sex, and Black race were associated with delays in care for ACC, though these delays did not adversely affect overall survival (OS).

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(24)00600-7/abstract