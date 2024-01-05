Diabetes Severity Tied to Outcome in CRC Patients Undergoing Resection

Photo Credit: Pornpak Khunatorn

The severity of diabetes is associated with outcomes among patients with stage 1 to 3 colorectal cancer (CRC) undergoing curative radical resection, according to a study published in Cancer. Hsin-Yin Hsu, MD, and colleagues conducted a population-based retrospective cohort study using data registered between 2007 and 2015 in the Cancer Registry Database, which is linked to the National Health Insurance Research Database and National Death Registry. The researchers evaluated patients with CRC who underwent curative radical resection for stage 1 to 3 disease and subdivided according to diabetic status. The study included data for 59,202 patients with CRC. The group with diabetes without complications had insignificantly worse overall survival, disease-free survival, and cancer-specific survival compared with the no diabetes group, while the group with diabetes with complications had a significantly higher risk for poor survival. Compared with those without diabetes, patients with CRC and diabetes had a higher risk for recurrence