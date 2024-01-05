SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Diabetes Severity Tied to Outcome in CRC Patients Undergoing Resection

Jan 05, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

H, H-Y, et al. Cancer. 2023;129(24):3928-3937.

 

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PW PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement