A Comparative Study of Baseline Serum NLR in Acral and Nonacral Melanoma

The following is a summary of “Baseline Serum neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio in acral melanoma compared with nonacral melanoma and its prognostic significance,” published in the May 2024 issue of Dermatology by Choi, et al.

Acral lentiginous melanoma (ALM), a subtype of cutaneous melanoma, presents a worse prognosis than nonacral cutaneous melanoma (NACM). The neutrophil-to-lymphocyte ratio (NLR) is emerging as a prognostic indicator across various cancers. For this study, researchers sought to explore the differences in baseline NLR between ALM and NACM and investigate the prognostic significance of NLR in patients with ALM.

They conducted a retrospective review of medical records from patients diagnosed with ALM and NACM between 1997 and 2022, analyzing their medical data.

Among 327 patients with ALM and 159 with NACM, baseline NLR varied based on distinct clinicopathologic factors between the two groups. In stages 3 to 4 of melanomas, the median NLR for ALM (2.18; IQR, 1.70-3.08) significantly exceeded that for NACM (1.74; IQR, 1.33-2.53) (P = .029). In ALM patients, a high NLR (hazard ratio, 1.64; 95% CI, 1.02-2.66; P = .043) was independently associated with poor progression-free survival after adjusting for ulceration, Breslow thickness of ≥2 mm, and nodal invasion. The study had limitations, including its single-center, retrospective design.

Advanced-stage ALM exhibited a significantly higher baseline NLR compared with NACM. Assessment of baseline NLR could offer valuable prognostic insights for patients with ALM.

Reference: jaad.org/article/S0190-9622(24)00103-8/abstract