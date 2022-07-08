THURSDAY, July 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The accuracy of diagnostic mammograms varies across racial and ethnic groups, according to a study published in the July 1 issue of Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Sarah J. Nyante, Ph.D., from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues conducted a cohort study involving 267,868 diagnostic mammograms performed to assess screening mammogram findings at 98 facilities between 2005 and 2017. Mammogram assessments were recorded prospectively, and breast cancers occurring within one year were determined.

The researchers found that the invasive cancer detection rate (iCDR, per 1,000 mammograms) and positive predictive value (PPV2) were highest among non-Hispanic White women (iCDR, 35.8; PPV2, 27.8) and lowest among Hispanic women (iCDR, 22.3; PPV2, 19.4). Compared with other groups, non-Hispanic Black women most often had short-interval follow-up recommendations (31.0 percent versus [range] 16.6 to 23.6 percent). Asian/Pacific Islander women most often had false-positive biopsy recommendations (169.2 per 1,000 mammograms) compared with other groups (range, 126.5 to 136.1 per 1,000 mammograms). By adjusting for receipt of diagnostic ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging for iCDR and imaging facility for short-interval follow-up, some differences were explained; after adjustment, other differences changed little.

“Examining differences in diagnostic digital mammography performance and tumor characteristic outcomes by race and ethnicity may help us understand why disparities in cancer detection and quality of care persist for some demographic groups,” Nyante said in a statement.

