Here we report a case of an 11-year-old girl with an inoperable tumor in the optic chiasm/hypothalamus, who experienced several tumor progressions despite three lines of chemotherapy treatment. Routine clinical examination classified the tumor as a -negative pilocytic astrocytoma. Copy-number variation profiling of fresh frozen tumor material identified two duplications in 9q21.32-33 leading to breakpoints within the and genes. RT-PCR Sanger sequencing revealed a exon 10-16 in-frame fusion, generating a putative fusion protein of 658 amino acids with a retained tyrosine kinase (TK) domain. Functional analysis by transient transfection of HEK293 cells showed the GKAP1-NTRK2 fusion protein to be activated through phosphorylation of the TK domain (Tyr705). Subsequently, downstream mediators of the MAPK- and PI3K-signaling pathways were upregulated in GKAP1-NTRK2 cells compared to NTRK2 wild-type; phosphorylated (p)ERK (3.6-fold), pAKT (1.8- fold), and pS6 ribosomal protein (1.4-fold). Following these findings, the patient was enrolled in a clinical trial and treated with the specific TRK-inhibitor larotrectinib, resulting in the arrest of tumor growth. The patient’s condition is currently stable and the quality of life has improved significantly. Our findings highlight the value of comprehensive clinical molecular screening of -negative pediatric low-grade gliomas, to reveal rare fusions serving as targets for precision therapy.

References

PubMed