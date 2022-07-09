FRIDAY, July 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Nut consumption is associated with a significantly lower prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) and lower all-cause mortality with or without CKD, according to a study recently published in the American Journal of Nephrology.

Koushu Wang, from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, China, and colleagues used data from 6,072 U.S. adults (aged 20 years or older) to evaluate the association between the consumption of nuts and the prevalence of and mortality associated with CKD.

The researchers found that consuming nuts one to six times per week was associated with a lower prevalence of CKD (odds ratio, 0.67). Higher nut consumption in the non-CKD population also was significantly associated with lower all-cause and cardiovascular mortality. There was a consistently significant inverse association between consuming nuts one to six times per week and all-cause mortality in the CKD population (hazard ratio, 0.63).

“We recommend the CKD population to have an adequate intake of nuts one to six times per week, while the consumption frequency can be more flexible for the non-CKD,” the authors write. “Further prospective studies should be conducted to confirm this conclusion.”

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

