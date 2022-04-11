The incidence of prostate cancer is increasing across the world, with over 1.2 million men diagnosed in 2018. Survival rates have increased significantly however the morbidity remains high. Men do report unmet sexual health needs post prostatectomy, despite this, many do not pursue treatment.

To explore men’s perceptions of the education and support they receive surrounding post-prostatectomy erectile dysfunction and penile rehabilitation.

Systematic review and qualitative analysis based on Joanna Briggs Institute’s methodology for conducting synthesis.

Based on the protocol registered with PROSPERO, data were collected from the following electronic databases: MEDLINE, Web of Science, CINAHL, Psycinfo, The Cochrane Library and Embase. Titles and abstracts were screened against the inclusion and exclusion criteria, full texts were then screened, and the methodological quality of included studies was assessed using the Joanna Briggs Institutes Critical Appraisal Checklist for Qualitative Research by two independent reviewers.

Synthesised findings were extracted from 13 articles; four synthesised findings were identified from nine categories with 57 findings and 108 illustrations. The findings related to a perceived lack of education and support regarding all aspects of sexuality post prostatectomy. Practitioners’ knowledge of gay, bisexual and single men’s needs was particularly lacking. Nurses and nurse practitioners were considered to contribute positively to educational needs.

The synthesised findings demonstrated that men do not receive sufficient education and support to initiate penile rehabilitation post-prostatectomy. Men need a holistic approach to altered sexuality and practitioners should facilitate education and treatment in a non-judgmental and all-inclusive approach.

