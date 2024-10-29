Empowering Cancer Patients Through Wearable Health Monitors in Treatment

Photo Credit: Nastasic

The following is a summary of “Patient Experiences of using Wearable Health Monitors during Cancer Treatment: A Qualitative Study,” published in the October 2024 issue of Oncology by Collinson et al.

Wearable health monitors (WHMs) provide noninvasive, continuous health data monitoring, yet their adoption among patients undergoing cancer treatment remains limited.

Researchers conducted a prospective study to explore patient experiences with wearable health monitors during cancer treatment.

They used a phenomenological qualitative approach, conducting single semi-structured interviews in focus groups with individuals enrolled in the EMBRaCE-GM study, where WHMs were worn for up to 6 months prior to, during, and after treatment for colorectal, lung, or head and neck cancer, or leukemia/lymphoma.

The results showed 3 significant themes, perceived patient benefits, barriers to adopting wearable health monitors, and the significance of treatment partnerships with healthcare professionals. The WHMs promoted positive behavior change, health prioritization, and digital advocacy, with potential barriers being aesthetic, experiential, and technological. Patients found WHMs use acceptable at various stages of the cancer journey, desiring reciprocal interaction with the devices and being less concerned about data accuracy.

They concluded that patients’ decisions to use WHMs during cancer treatment were influenced by several factors, including the timing of the introduction and the perceived validity of the measurements.

Source: clinicaloncologyonline.net/article/S0936-6555(24)00449-7/abstract