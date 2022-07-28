WEDNESDAY, July 27, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Female sex is associated with decreased five-year survival and increased one- and five-year reintervention after elective endovascular abdominal aortic aneurysm repair (EVAR), according to a study published online June 12 in the Journal of Vascular Surgery.

Taylor Corsi, from Rutgers University in Piscataway, New Jersey, and colleagues retrospectively reviewed medical records from all patients (273 individuals; 25 percent women) who had undergone elective EVAR from 2011 to 2020 at a suburban tertiary care center. Five-year survival and freedom from reintervention were assessed.

The researchers found that the 30-day readmission rate was greater for the women than for the men (18 versus 8 percent) and women had had significantly lower survival at five years (48 versus 65 percent). Additionally, freedom from intervention was significantly lower for women at one year (89 percent versus 94 percent in men) and at five years (69 percent versus 84 percent in men). Female sex (hazard ratio [HR], 1.8; 95 percent confidence interval [CI], 1.1 to 2.9), congestive heart failure (HR, 2.2; 95 percent CI, 1.2 to 3.9), and older age (HR, 1.1; 95 percent CI, 1.0 to 1.1) were associated with five-year mortality. For five-year reintervention, only female sex was a statistically significant variable (HR, 2.4; 95 percent CI, 1.1 to 4.9).

“Data from our institution suggests factors beyond patient age and baseline health risk likely contribute to greater surgical morbidity and mortality for women after elective EVAR,” the authors write.

One author disclosed financial ties to the medical device industry.

