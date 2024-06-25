Ensuring Safety of Adjunct Pre-operative IV S-Ketamine in Third Molar Surgery for Pain Relief

The following is a summary of “Patient safety of adjunct pre-operative intravenous S-ketamine for pain relief in third molar surgery – a randomised, placebo-controlled, double-blind trial,” published in the June 2024 issue of Pain by Eriksson, et al.
Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the impact of two S-ketamine dosages on patient safety during third molar surgery. They compared the dosages with placebo and evaluated changes in SpO2, respiratory rate, blood pressure, pulse, and AEs.
They involved 168 participants, and two subanesthetic doses of S-ketamine were administered: low (0.125 mg/kg) and high (0.25 mg/kg). Each patient received midazolam sedation before receiving the study drug. Teeth were extracted using standard clinical procedures and local anesthesia.
The results showed that capillary oxygen saturation (SpO 2) post-investigational drug administration was the primary safety endpoint. A significant difference (P=.021) was observed between the placebo and high-dose groups, indicating decreased saturation in the high-dose group. The incidence of SpO 2 <90% and the lowest saturation did not differ between groups. Approximately 40% of cases received oxygen supplementation, with no variation between intervention groups. No other significant differences were found in saturation or respiratory rate between groups.
Investigators concluded that the safety profile of S-ketamine for third molar surgery remained unclear, as the higher dose (0.25mg/kg) decreased oxygen saturation compared to placebo.