Population aging is dynamic process of increasing proportion of older adults in the total population, which is an inescapable result of decline in fertility rate and extension in life expectancy. Inevitably, age-related metabolic diseases, for example obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, dyslipidemia, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, are becoming epidemic globally along with the demographic transition.

The review examines the literatures related to: 1) the epidemiology of age related metabolic diseases including obesity, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, dyslipidemia, and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease; and 2) the risk factors of age related metabolic diseases including genetic factors, diet, smoking, Physical activity, intestinal microbiota and environmental factors.

Population aging is becoming epidemic worldwide, resulting in increasing incidence and prevalence of a serious of age-related metabolic diseases. Both genetic and environmental factors contribute to the diseases, thus interventions targeting on these factors may have beneficial effect on the development of age-related metabolic diseases.

