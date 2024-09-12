Evaluating AI Awareness and Adoption Among ART Laboratory Professionals

Photo Credit: gorodenkoff

The following is a summary of “Use and Understanding of AI in the ART Laboratory: An International Survey,” published in the September 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Palmer et al.

Artificial intelligence (AI) holds significant potential to revolutionize assisted reproductive technology (ART), yet its integration into clinical practice remains limited. This study aimed to assess the awareness, adoption, and understanding of AI among ART laboratory professionals globally. A cross-sectional survey, comprising 32 questions, was administered through an online questionnaire from July 17 to August 31, 2023, targeting clinical embryologists. The survey explored participants’ familiarity with AI technology, current laboratory knowledge, comprehension of AI principles and limitations, perspectives on ethical issues, job implications, and the impact on scientist-patient relationships. The study garnered responses from 702 participants. Findings indicated a high level of awareness regarding AI concepts among respondents, who recognized the potential benefits AI could bring to embryology, while also acknowledging its limitations.

Despite openness to AI adoption, concerns regarding ethical considerations, potential job impacts, and the preservation of positive patient relationships were prevalent. Analysis revealed variations in embryologists’ opinions correlated with years of experience; younger professionals were generally more positive about AI, whereas workplace concerns about AI tended to diminish with age. Overall, ART professionals exhibit a broad receptivity to AI, tempered by uncertainties related to ethical and practical aspects. These results suggest the need for enhanced dialogue between AI developers and end-users to ensure that technological advancements align with the values and requirements of ART practitioners.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1472648324006242