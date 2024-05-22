Evaluating Dupilumab’s Efficacy in Treating Bullous Pemphigoid

The following is a summary of “A Systematic Evaluation of Dupilumab for Bullous Pemphigoid Treatment,” published in the April 2024 issue of Dermatology by Ye, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to review the use of dupilumab for treating bullous pemphigoid (BP) to evaluate its safety and efficacy.

A comprehensive search was conducted in PubMed, Embase, Cochrane Library, and Web of Science databases for publications on dupilumab for BP from inception to March 10, 2023. A total of 26 studies were included for systematic review. The primary outcome assessed was clinical remission, with secondary outcomes including recurrence and adverse events.

Among 96 patients, 71.8% (n = 69/96) had previously received various treatments without success. After dupilumab treatment, 66.7% (n = 64/96) achieved complete remission, 25.0% (n = 24/96) experienced partial remission, and 5.2% (n = 5/96) showed no improvement, with no cases of deterioration observed. Additionally, 1.0% (n = 1/96) and 2.0% (n = 2/96) of patients discontinued dupilumab due to adverse reactions and cost, respectively. The average remission time was 4.5 months. Of the patients followed up (n = 25/96, 46.2%), only 2 relapsed at 8 and 7 months, respectively. Adverse events occurred in 16.9% (n = 12/71), with transient eosinophilia being the most common.

The study indicated that dupilumab holds promise as a treatment for BP, demonstrating high clinical benefit with low recurrence and adverse event rates. However, further large-scale randomized controlled trials were needed to confirm its safety and efficacy in BP treatment.

