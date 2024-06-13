Examining the Variations in CTX and PINP Throughout the Menopause Transition

The following is a summary of “Changes in Collagen Type I C-Telopeptide and Procollagen Type I N-Terminal Propeptide During the Menopause Transition,” published in the June 2024 issue of Endocrinology by Shieh, et al.

Collagen type I C-telopeptide (CTX) and procollagen type I N-terminal propeptide (PINP) are bone resorption and formation markers, respectively. For a study, researchers sought to delineate CTX and PINP levels trajectories across the menopause transition (MT).

An 18-year longitudinal analysis was conducted on a community-based cohort from the Study of Women’s Health Across the Nation, comprising 541 women (126 Black, 90 Chinese, 87 Japanese, 238 White) transitioning from pre- to postmenopause. Multivariable mixed effects regression models were employed to fit piecewise linear models of CTX or PINP relative to years from the final menstrual period (FMP), with covariates including race/ethnicity, body mass index (BMI), and age at FMP.

In the reference participant (White, FMP age 52.46 years, BMI 27.12 kg/m 2 ), CTX and PINP remained stable until 3 years pre-FMP (premenopause). During the MT (3 years before to 3 years after FMP), CTX and PINP increased by 10.3% (P < .0001) and 7.5% (P < .0001) per year, respectively, with cumulative gains of 61.9% for CTX and 45.2% for PINP. Post-FMP (postmenopause), CTX, and PINP decreased by 3.1% (P < .0001) and 2.9% (P < .0001) per year, respectively. Compared to White participants, Chinese women experienced greater CTX gains (P = .01) during the MT. In contrast, Japanese women had higher increases in CTX (P < .0001) and PINP (P = .02). In postmenopause, Japanese women exhibited greater rises in CTX (P = .01) and PINP (P = .01) compared to White women.

CTX and PINP levels remained stable in premenopause, increased during the MT, and decreased in postmenopause. Furthermore, bone turnover rates during the MT and postmenopause exhibited variations based on race/ethnicity.

Reference: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/109/6/1580/7471653