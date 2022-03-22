TUESDAY, March 22, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The Yo-Yo AD, an intermittent recovery test, can be used to assess the impact of a precision-based exercise intervention among children, adolescents, and young adults with hematologic malignancies, according to a study published online Feb. 25 in Cancers.

Noting that precision-based training programs can help children, adolescents, and young adults and their families to resume regular physical activity after intensive phases spent in hospital, William Zardo, from Università degli Studi di Milano-Bicocca in Italy, and colleagues examined whether an intermittent recovery test, the Yo-Yo AD, can evaluate an individual’s capacity to perform repeated intense exercise and followed up on the impact of tailored exercise among children, adolescents, and young adults with hematologic malignancies. Heart rate and oxygen saturation were measured during the test. Before and after 11 weeks of precision exercise intervention, the total distance and walking/running ability were examined. The Yo-Yo AD was performed by 97 patients and by healthy children as controls.

The researchers found that the Yo-Yo AD demonstrated a positive impact by increasing the distance covered by individuals, with a more efficient walking/running ability. Better performance was seen for controls, and they were equally skillful when compared to patients after receiving the precision-based intervention. No adverse events were seen during Yo-Yo AD, and it was accurate for depicting the changes in performance.

“After 11 weeks of precision exercise training, the majority of the children, adolescents, and young adults with hematological malignancies could resume regular physical activity, including running at high speed and sprinting,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

