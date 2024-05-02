Expanding the Guideline Panel Selection for Revised Adult Critical Care Ultrasound

The following is a summary of “An Approach to Diversifying the Selection of a Guideline Panel—The Process Utilized for the Updated Adult Critical Care Ultrasound Guidelines,” published in the April 2024 issue of Critical Care by Nikravan et al.

The selection process often remains opaque despite the importance of diverse guideline panels for reducing healthcare disparities.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to examine their approach to creating a diverse expert panel for the updated Adult Critical Care Ultrasound Guidelines.

They prioritized patient representation on the expert panel, understanding the impact of family/patient advocacy in guideline creation. A clear definition of expertise was established, Society of Critical Care Medicine members were invited to apply, and additional nominations were permitted by guideline leadership. Potential candidates voluntarily disclosed diversity criteria, and applications underwent independent review, including diversity criteria. This resulted in an overall score per candidate per reviewer and an open forum for discussion and final consensus.

The results showed that diversity variables were gathered and analyzed after panel selection. These were contrasted with historical data on panel composition. The final guideline panel consisted of 33 panelists from six countries, with 45% women and 79% historically excluded individuals and groups. The panel included representation from nonphysician professionals and patient advocates. Representation from early, mid, and late career stages among healthcare professionals.

Investigators concluded that the focus on transparency and intentionality in panel selection led to a more balanced and diverse group regarding gender, ethnicity, race, and professional background.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/9900/an_approach_to_diversifying_the_selection_of_a.323.aspx