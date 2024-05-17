Oldest Adults With Acute Myeloid Leukemia Benefit From Venetoclax

THURSDAY, May 16, 2024 (HealthDay News) — For older adults with acute myeloid leukemia (AML), venetoclax (VEN) combined with a hypomethylating agent (HMA) is safe and effective and can prolong survival, according to a study published online May 7 in Blood Neoplasia.

Ellen Madarang, Pharm.D., from the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective analysis of VEN-HMA treatment in octogenarians and nonagenarians to examine tolerability, feasibility, dosing considerations, and clinical efficacy. One hundred fifty-four patients were included (median age, 82 years) who received VEN-HMA treatment.

The researchers found that 53 percent of the patients had ELN 2017 adverse-risk AML, and 33, 8, and 6 percent had intermediate, favorable, and unknown risk, respectively. Overall, 23 percent of patients remained in remission with a median follow-up of 7.7 months; 20 percent were still on VEN-HMA. The 30-day mortality rate was 8.5 percent, and the 60-day mortality rate was 17 percent. For newly diagnosed patients without prior myelodysplastic syndrome, 73 percent achieved complete remission or complete remission with incomplete count recovery. Median overall survival was 8.1 and 13.2 months overall and for those who achieved a response (CRc), respectively. From the time CRc was first achieved, patients receiving VEN for 14 days or less had improved overall survival, with a median of 24.0 months.

“Our study reveals that a significant portion of these patients at the extremes of older age still derive benefit from the VEN-HMA regimen — which is the standard of care for older AML patients and those who are ineligible to receive intensive chemotherapy,” coauthor Justin Watts, M.D., also from the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, said in a statement.

Several authors disclosed ties to biopharmaceutical companies, including AbbVie, the manufacturer of venetoclax.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2024 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

