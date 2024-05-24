Exploring Cardiovascular Physiology Applications in Critical Care

The following is a summary of “Application of Cardiovascular Physiology to the Critically Ill Patient,” published in the May 2024 issue of Critical Care by Bronicki et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to explore the utility of the ventricular pressure-volume relationship and time-varying elastance model in comprehending cardiovascular health and disease, interpreting advanced hemodynamic monitoring, and explaining the physiological basis of treatment effects.

They retrieved publications related to the discussion of the time-varying elastance model, cardiogenic shock, and sepsis from MEDLINE (Medical Literature Analysis and Retrieval System Online). When indicated, supporting evidence was also retrieved from MEDLINE.

Data from relevant publications were reviewed and then applied as indicated.

The results showed that the ventricular pressure-volume relationship and time-varying elastance model form the basis for understanding cardiovascular physiology and pathophysiology. The foundation was further developed by utilizing a cardiovascular simulator to showcase the practical implementation of these principles. The demonstration highlighted how intricate pathophysiological abnormalities can impact the clinical parameters used routinely by bedside clinicians.

Investigators concluded that the ventricular pressure-volume relationship and time-varying elastance model, along with a cardiovascular simulator, offer valuable tools for understanding cardiovascular health and disease and elucidating complex pathophysiology’s impact on clinical parameters.

Source: journals.lww.com/ccmjournal/abstract/2024/05000/application_of_cardiovascular_physiology_to_the.13.aspx