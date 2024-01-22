Exploring the Link Between Erectile Dysfunction and SIRI

The following is a summary of “Relationship Between Systemic Inflammatory Response Index and Erectile Dysfunction: A Cross-sectional Study,” published in the November 2023 issue of Urology by Lin et al.

Researchers sought to investigate the association between the systemic inflammatory response index (SIRI) and erectile dysfunction (ED) in American men.

They collected data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) conducted (2001 and 2004). Multivariate logistic regression and restricted cubic spline analyses to assess the relationship between SIRI and ED. Interaction analysis was conducted for subgroups to validate the findings. Additionally, 1:1 propensity score matching was performed to adjust for potential confounding factors, confirming the reliability of the results.

The results showed 3,543 U.S. adults aged 20 years or older, with 955 participants experiencing ED. After adjusting for potential confounders, the analysis revealed that compared to the lowest tertiles, the highest tertiles of SIRI exhibited a positive association with ED, with an OR of 1.70 (95%CI: 1.16-2.50). Dose-response curve analysis indicated a positive linear correlation between SIRI and the prevalence of ED. Subgroup analysis and interaction analysis confirmed consistent results. Propensity score matching further validated the study’s findings.

They concluded a positive relationship between SIRI and the prevalence of ED in American men. The study suggested further experimental investigations to explore the underlying mechanisms.

Source: goldjournal.net/article/S0090-4295(23)00734-3/fulltext