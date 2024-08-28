Fetal Volvulus Without Malrotation: A Rare, Life-Threatening Condition Requiring Improved Prenatal Ultrasound Diagnosis

Photo Credit: standret

The following is a summary of “Prenatal ultrasound diagnosis of fetal volvulus without malrotation: A case report,” published in the August 2024 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Weng et al.

Fetal volvulus without malrotation is a rare but life-threatening condition presenting as acute abdomen in utero. This condition arises when inadequate intestinal rotation leads to a narrowed attachment of the mesenteric root, predisposing the intestine to torsion. The resultant torsion can severely compromise local blood circulation, precipitating aseptic necrosis of the intestinal tissue and leading to catastrophic outcomes such as intestinal perforation, meconium peritonitis, ascites, anemia, and, in the most severe cases, fetal death. Given the critical nature of this condition, early and accurate prenatal diagnosis is paramount. Ultrasound, a non-invasive imaging modality, is often the preferred method for detecting fetal volvulus.

However, due to the rarity of this condition, ultrasound physicians must enhance their awareness and diagnostic acumen regarding this anomaly. Improved prenatal detection of fetal volvulus without malrotation is of significant clinical value, as it enables timely obstetric intervention and optimizes neonatal treatment strategies. Such advancements in prenatal diagnostic capabilities have the potential to improve pregnancy outcomes, reducing the incidence of fetal morbidity and mortality associated with this condition.

Therefore, a deeper understanding and recognition of the sonographic signs of fetal volvulus are crucial for better management and prognosis of affected pregnancies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0301211524004676