TUESDAY, Sept. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a policy statement issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) Committee on Infectious Diseases and published online Sept. 6 in Pediatrics, recommendations are presented for the vaccination and treatment of influenza for the season 2022 to 2023.

Kristina A. Bryant, M.D., from the AAP, and colleagues reviewed the evidence and developed recommendations for the routine use of influenza vaccine and antiviral medications for the prevention and treatment of influenza in children during the 2022 to 2023 season.

The AAP recommends annual vaccination against influenza for all children without medical contraindications, starting at age 6 months. Any licensed influenza vaccine that is appropriate for age and health status can be administered, ideally early in the season; one product or formulation is not preferred over another. For children with suspected or confirmed influenza who are hospitalized, have severe or progressive disease, or have underlying conditions that increase their risk of complications of influenza, antiviral treatment with any approved, age-appropriate influenza antiviral medication is recommended, regardless of illness duration. Initiation of antiviral treatment should commence as early as possible. For symptomatic children with suspected or confirmed influenza disease who are not at high risk for influenza complications, antiviral treatment may be considered in the outpatient setting if treatment can be initiated within 48 hours of onset, and for children with a household contact younger than 6 months or with a high-risk condition predisposing them to complications of influenza.

“Getting the flu vaccine helps protect everyone and allows for less disruption caused by illness,” Bryant said in a statement.

