Gains in Heart Failure Mortality Have Been Erased

Declines in heart failure-related mortality from 1999 to 2012 were entirely reversed from 2012 to 2021, according to a research letter published in JAMA Cardiology. Ahmed Sayed, MBBS, and colleagues used data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Wide-Ranging Online Data for Epidemiological Research to investigate the status of heart failure mortality rates over time and by sociodemographic subgroups. The researchers found that heart failure-related mortality declined with an annual percentage change (APC) of -1.62% from 1999 to 2005 and -3.29% from 2005 to 2009. There was a plateau for declines from 2009 to 2012, with an APC of -0.95%. Then, there was an increase in mortality rates from 2012 to 2019 (APC, 1.82%), with further acceleration of mortality rates during 2020-2021 (APC, 7.06%). Reversals occurred across all subgroups but varied in magnitude, with the greatest reversals seen in those younger than 45 years (906.3%) and 45 to 64 years (384.7%), men (119%), non-Hispanic Black individuals (166.5%), and those living in rural areas (92.3%). The researchers noted that patients are living longer with conditions that predispose them to heart failure, which may have contributed to increases in heart failure prevalence.

