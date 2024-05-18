Ultra-processed food consumption increases all-cause mortality

1. Consumption of ultra-processed foods was associated with modestly higher all cause mortality, with meat/poultry/seafood based ready-to-eat products showing the strongest associations.

2. No association between consumption of ultra-high processed foods and mortality from cancer, cardiovascular disease and respiratory diseases was found.

Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good)

Ultra-high processed foods are products made from substances extracted from whole foods. These products often have very low nutritional value and may even contain harmful substances in the form of additives and contaminants. In recent years, several prospective studies have indicated that the consumption of ultra-processed foods is associated with adverse health outcomes, but few such studies have investigated the association with all-cause mortality and also involved a follow-up time greater than 20 years. Researchers in this population-based cohort study therefore sought to evaluate the association between the consumption of total ultra-processed food and subgroups of ultra-processed food and mortality from all causes. The primary outcome was all-cause mortality and secondary outcomes included deaths from cancer, cardiovascular disease, and others. 74,563 women and 39,501 men from two prospective cohorts with a baseline of 1984 and 1986 were included, with diet being assessed via questionnaire every four years and outcomes verified via review of medical records and death certificates. Individuals in the highest quartile of ultra-processed food consumption had a 4% higher risk of total deaths (multivariable-adjusted hazard ratio = 1.04, 95% CI = 1.01 to 1.07, P = 0.005). The subgroup of ultra-high processed food with the strongest association with all-cause mortality was meat/poultry/seafood-based ready-to-eat products (hazard ratio = 1.13). Interestingly, there was no association for deaths due to cardiovascular diseases, cancer or respiratory diseases. However, an 8% higher risk of neurodegenerative deaths (hazard ratio = 1.08, P = 0.1) was observed. Overall, this study demonstrated an association between consumption of ultra-processed foods and all cause mortality and supports limiting the consumption of such foods to preserve overall health.

