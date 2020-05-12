Variability in various biomarkers has emerged as a new clinical indicator for diseases including neurodegenerative disorders. Gamma-glutamyl transferase (GGT) has a potential to be involved in the pathogenesis of dementia due to its function as a marker of oxidative stress and atherosclerosis. We investigated the association between baseline GGT, GGT variability and dementia risk for the first time in a large population.

The Korean National Health Insurance Service datasets of claims and preventive health check-ups from 2004 to 2016 were used for this retrospective longitudinal study. The risk of incident dementia (all-cause dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and vascular dementia) was analyzed according to sex-specific quartiles of baseline GGT and GGT variability, and groups categorized by baseline GGT and GGT variability in ≥40 year-old-individuals without baseline dementia (N=6,046,442; mean follow-up 6.32 years).

During follow-up, 166,851 cases of new dementia developed. The fully-adjusted hazard ratios (HRs) and 95% confidence intervals (CIs) for incident dementia increased in the higher quartiles of baseline GGT and GGT variability [HR (95% CI): Q2, 1.034 (1.019-1.049); Q3, 1.090 (1.075-1.105); Q4, 1.212 (1.196-1.229)]. The association between GGT variability quartiles and dementia risk remained significant even after adjusting for log-transformed baseline GGT level. The fully-adjusted HRs for dementia was highest in the group with high baseline GGT concentration and the highest GGT variability quartile [HR (95% CI): 1.273 (1.250-1.296)].

Not only baseline GGT level, but also GGT variability may be an independent predictor of dementia, and might be used for risk stratification for future dementia. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.

References

PubMed