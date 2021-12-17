THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Although there was a slight decrease in the worldwide incidence and mortality rates from 1990 to 2019, the burden of ischemic stroke remains high, according to a study published online Dec. 15 in Neurology.

Quanquan Ding, Ph.D., from the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences in the People’s Republic of China in Ningbo, and colleagues extracted data from the Global Burden of Disease 2019 dataset to examine ischemic stroke burdens at global, regional, and national levels.

The researchers found that from 1990 to 2019, there was a decrease in the global age-standardized incidence rate (ASIR) of ischemic stroke, with an estimated annual percentage change (EAPC) of −0.43. Much higher ASIR, age-standardized death rate (ASDR), and age-standardized disability-adjusted life year (DALY) rates due to ischemic stroke were seen in high-middle and middle social development index (SDI) regions compared with other SDI regions. The highest ASIR of ischemic stroke in 2019 and greatest increase in ASIR from 1990 to 2019 occurred in East Asia. The incidence of ischemic stroke increased globally with increasing age, especially among women aged 50 to 69 years or older. From 1990 to 2019, there was a decrease seen in the global ASDR, with an EAPC of −1.63. “Since ischemic stroke is highly preventable, it is essential that more resources be devoted to prevention, especially in low- and middle-income countries where economic development is leading to changes in diet and lifestyle that may increase people’s risk factors for stroke,” a coauthor said in a statement.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

