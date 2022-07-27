MONDAY, July 25, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a review published in the April issue of Frontiers in Surgery, the authors present an expert consensus for the use of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) of endolymphatic hydrops in patients with suspected hydropic ear disease (Meniere disease).

Yupeng Liu, from the Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, and colleagues developed an expert consensus statement on MRI of endolymphatic hydrops regarding indications and contraindications for patient selection, methods of contrast-agent administration (intravenous or intratympanic), MRI sequence selection, the specific scanning parameter settings, and standard image evaluation methods and their advantages and disadvantages.

The researchers recommend that patients who fulfill the 1995 American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery criteria of “possible,” “probable,” or “definite” Meniere disease or patients who fulfill the Barany Society criteria of “probable” or “definite” Meniere disease can be included. Due to insufficient data, clinicians currently do not need to pay special attention to the type of gadolinium contrast agents. Also discussed are methods of contrast-agent administration (intravenous or intratympanic), MRI sequence selection, the specific scanning parameter settings, and standard image evaluation methods, including their advantages and disadvantages.

“Clinicians can combine the results of MRI and audio-vestibular function tests (electrocochleogram), cervical vestibular evoked myogenic potentials, and ocular vestibular evoked myogenic potentials to evaluate the severity of the disease comprehensively,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Copyright © 2022 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

