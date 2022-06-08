MONDAY, June 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Patients with menstrual migraine have worse health-related quality of life (HRQoL) than those with nonmenstrual migraine, according to a study published online May 15 in BMC Women’s Health.

Wenxiu Luo, from The Affiliated Hospital of North Sichuan Medical College in Nanchong, China, and colleagues examined HRQoL among 109 patients with menstrual migraine and 397 control female patients with nonmenstrual migraine.

The researchers found that all five domains of HRQoL were significantly impaired in patients with menstrual migraine versus those with nonmenstrual migraine. There were significant associations observed for headache frequency, the impact of headache on daily life, and depression symptoms with physical component summary, while depression symptoms, social support, and suicidal ideation were closely linked to mental component summary.

“Considering HRQoL by migraine subtype, we found that menstrual migraine patients had a worse HRQoL with statistically significantly lower mean scores in many domains than nonmenstrual migraine patients,” the authors write. “The early application of individualized treatment may help improve the HRQoL in patients with menstrual migraine.”

