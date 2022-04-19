MONDAY, April 18, 2022 (HealthDay News) — In a clinical report published online April 18 in Pediatrics, guidelines are presented for the health supervision of children and adolescents with Down syndrome.

Marilyn J. Bull, M.D., from Indiana University School of Medicine and Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis, and colleagues discuss care for the child or adolescent with a confirmed diagnosis of Down syndrome and their family.

The authors note that children with Down syndrome may have many co-occurring medical conditions and cognitive impairment. All families should receive formal counseling by a clinical geneticist or genetic counselor. At every health supervision visit, and at least annually, several areas should be reviewed, including personal support available to the family; participation in a family-centered medical home; age-specific Down syndrome-related medical and developmental conditions; financial and medical support programs for which the child and family may be eligible; injury and abuse prevention; and nutrition and activity for maintenance of appropriate weight. Guidance is provided for pregnant women who have been given a prenatal diagnosis, as well as age-specific guidance for care of the individual with Down syndrome from birth through infancy, childhood, and adolescence.

“Many issues related to the development and health of people with Down syndrome remain to be evaluated, and research agendas for addressing both public health and basic science topics have been developed,” the authors write.

