High EBP Expression Predicts Poor Survival in AML, with Transplantation Offering Benefit

The following is a summary of “High expression of EBP is an adverse prognostic factor for de novo acute myeloid leukemia,” published in the August 2024 issue of Hematology by Lian et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the prognostic value of emopamil-binding protein (EBP) inhibition in acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

They conducted survival analyses on The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) data. Additionally, EBP levels were measured by real-time qPCR in 120 patients with AML, and EBP values were further evaluated with clinical data.

The results showed that patients with high EBP expression had poorer OS and event-free survival (EFS) than those with low EBP expression, both in the TCGA dataset and clinical data. High EBP expression was also correlated with higher white blood cell (WBC) counts (P=0.032). In intermediate-risk patients with AML, increased EBP expression was associated with worse EFS (P=0.038). Multivariate analysis identified high EBP expression as an independent prognostic factor for shorter OS (P=0.041) and EFS (P=0.017). Additionally, transplantation improved survival in the high-EBP group (OS: P=0.001; EFS: P=0.001), with similar benefits observed in intermediate-risk patients with AML (OS: P=0.026; EFS: P=0.026).

Investigators determined that elevated EBP expression in patients with AML was linked with a poor prognosis, but transplantation may mitigate its negative impact.

