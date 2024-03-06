High-Fiber Diet Improves Metabolic & Emotional Health

Photo Credit: Bit245

A study published in Frontiers in Cellular and Infection Microbiology explored the effects of a high-fiber diet in patients with T2D, focusing on gut microbiota, serum metabolism, and emotional well-being. The 4-week intervention showed significant improvements in glucose homeostasis, lipid profiles, and reduced systemic inflammation. Patients also reported alleviated symptoms of depression and anxiety. Gut microbiota analysis revealed increased diversity and richness, with beneficial genera enriched and opportunistic pathogens decreased. Predicted microbial functions suggested influences on carbohydrate and energy metabolism. Overall, the study highlights the positive impacts of dietary fiber interventions on T2D management, indicating improvements in metabolic parameters and emotional health through modulation of gut microbiota.