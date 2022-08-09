TUESDAY, Aug. 9, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For pediatric patients with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, higher doses of tisagenlecleucel, the chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T)-cell therapy targeting CD19, are associated with improved survival, according to a study published online Aug. 8 in Blood Advances.

Heather E. Stefanski, M.D., Ph.D., from the National Marrow Donor Program and the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis, and colleagues examined whether CAR T-cell dose impacts overall survival, event-free survival, and relapse-free survival in recipients of tisagenlecleucel using data from 185 pediatric patients infused with commercial tisagenlecleucel. To examine the impact of cell dose, responders were categorized into dose quartiles.

The researchers found that patients who received higher doses of tisagenlecleucel had improved overall survival, event-free survival, and relapse-free survival. There was no association observed for higher doses of tisagenlecleucel with increased toxicity.

“In the past, we did not have data to guide clinical decisions around commercial CAR T-cell dosing and didn’t know if higher doses would affect toxicity and compromise outcomes, or support enhanced antileukemia effect,” a coauthor said in a statement. “This data has direct clinical applicability, as it supports use of higher dosing, as available, within the approved tisagenlecleucel dose range.”

Several authors disclosed financial ties to pharmaceutical companies, including Novartis, the manufacturer of tisagenlecleucel.

