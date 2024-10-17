Immune Cell Alterations in B-Cells and Antibodies in SM

Photo Credit: extender01

The following is a summary of “Altered B-cell, plasma cell and antibody immune profiles in blood of systemic mastocytosis,” published in the October 2024 issue of Allergy and Immunology by Pérez- Pons et al.

Systemic mastocytosis (SM) is a complex disease caused by the expansion of KIT-mutated mast cells (MC). These cells release mediators that affect the immune system, disrupting normal immune responses in patients.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess B-cell, plasma cell (PC), and antibody distribution in patients with SM.

They utilized spectral flow cytometry and the EuroFlow Immunomonitoring panel and Lymphocyte Screening Tube to analyze B-cells and PC in blood from 108 patients with SM (35 bone marrow mastocytosis (BMM), 64 indolent SM (ISM), 9 aggressive SM (ASM) and 117 age-matched healthy donors. They also examined paired bone marrow (BM) samples from 31 patients and 17 controls, measuring plasma levels of immunoglobulins (Ig) M, D, G, A, and E.

The results showed that compared to healthy donors, patients with SM had increased immature B-cell production in BM (P=0.003) and greater release of pre-germinal center immature (P<0.001) and naive CD5+ B-lymphocytes (P<0.001) into the blood. There was also a decrease in PC counts of all IgH isotypes (P≤0.001) and increased IgM (P=0.001) and IgD (P<0.001) plasma levels. ASM had greater immature B-lymphocyte counts and decreased IgMD+, IgG2+, IgA1+, and IgA2+ MBC (P≤0.032) and elevated IgM (P=0.017). Patients with ISM showed increased IgM (P=0.001) and IgD (P=0.001), while BMM cases had elevated IgE (P<0.001) and decreased IgG (P=0.008) levels.

Investigators concluded that patients with SM show significant B-cell and PC dysregulation, with distinct antibody-isotype profiles among BMM, ISM, and ASM.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(24)01062-5/fulltext