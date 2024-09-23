Impact of COVID-19 on Life Satisfaction Among Diverse U.S. Populations

The following is a summary of the “Life Satisfaction Among Diverse Participants,” published in the September 2024 issue of the Primary Care by Milo et al.

Many studies have previously suggested a decline in life satisfaction following COVID-19 in populations outside the U.S. One of the most common chronic health conditions ranking higher in the United States are Mental Health (MH) conditions. This study examined life satisfaction and mental health (MH) among diverse populations in the United States following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cross-sectional, non-experimental study included 218 cases, of which 84.1% were Asian Americans (n = 185). The Satisfaction with Life Scale (SWLS) was used to measure outcomes. A multiple linear regression model predicted 5.2% of the variance in SWLS scores, with significant contributions from age (β = .172, P = .017), ethnicity (β = .148, P = .039), and absence of a history of MH conditions (β = .248, P = .001).

The findings suggest that older age, certain ethnic groups, and no history of mental health conditions positively influence life satisfaction. These results emphasize the importance of considering diverse backgrounds in assessing life satisfaction post-pandemic.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319241277574