Impact of Low-Level Blast Exposure Occupational Risk and TBI on Career Outcomes

The following is a summary of “Traumatic brain injury and occupational risk of low-level blast exposure on adverse career outcomes: an examination of administrative and medical separations from Service (2005–2015),” published in the April 2024 issue of Neurology by Belding et al.

A history of traumatic brain injury (TBI) has been linked to adverse long-term health effects. Still, it’s not fully explored whether TBI is connected to non-medical issues like involuntary job loss.

Researchers started a retrospective study to see if TBI and related issues, along with exposure to repetitive blasts, increased involuntary job loss among military personnel, regardless of a formal TBI diagnosis.

They utilized data from the Career History Archival Medical and Personnel System (CHAMPS) covering enlisted personnel serving on active duty (2005 to 2015). LLB exposure risk was classified based on military occupational specialty. Medical conditions were pinpointed through ICD-9 codes. Separations, both medical and administrative, were distinguished.

The results showed variations in administrative separation risk based on medical diagnoses. However, individuals in high-risk occupations were more prone to administrative separation than low-risk ones. Medical separation risk correlated with occupational LLB risk and specific diagnoses, with notable interactions indicating the increased impact of specific diagnoses on medical separations among high-risk occupational groups. (e.g., concussion, cognitive problems, postconcussive syndrome, migraines)

Investigators concluded that both TBI with related medical issues and occupational exposure to repetitive low-level blasts increased the risk of long-term involuntary medical job loss for military personnel.

Source: frontiersin.org/journals/neurology/articles/10.3389/fneur.2024.1389757/full