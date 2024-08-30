Impact of Trabeculectomy and Non-Penetrating Trabecular Surgery on Astigmatism

The following is a summary of “Non-penetrating filtration surgery versus trabeculectomy in postoperative astigmatism: a meta-analysis,” published in the August 2024 issue of Ophthalmology by Peng et al.

Trabeculectomy and non-penetrating trabecular surgery are widely performed procedures for managing glaucoma. These surgical methods are known to influence postoperative astigmatism, which can affect the visual outcomes for patients.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study comparing the impact of trabeculectomy and non-penetrating trabecular surgery on postoperative astigmatism in patients with glaucoma.

They conducted a systematic literature search for studies comparing trabeculectomy and non-penetrating trabecular surgery in patients with glaucoma, covering publications up to April 2024. The main focus was on surgically induced astigmatism 6 months post-surgery, and the PRISMA guidelines were followed for this meta-analysis.

The results showed that this meta-analysis included 5 studies with data from 359 eyes across various types and stages of glaucoma. There was an increase in astigmatism after both trabeculectomy and non-penetrating trabecular surgery. Trabeculectomy led to significantly higher astigmatism (SMD=0.40, 95% CI: 0.19-0.61, P=0.02) compared to non-penetrating trabecular surgery at around 6 months post-op.

Investigators concluded that trabeculectomy and non-penetrating trabecular surgery could raise astigmatism levels up to 6 months post-surgery. However, non-penetrating trabecular surgery appeared to have a minor impact on astigmatism compared to trabeculectomy.

Source: bmcophthalmol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12886-024-03651-y