Improvement in Self-Regulation and Internet Addiction via Web-Based Intervention for University Students

Photo Credit: freepik

The following is a summary of “Effectiveness of a web-based group intervention for internet addiction in university students,” published in the June 2024 issue of Psychiatry by Brouzos et al.

Internet addiction is a well-known issue among university students, linked to self-regulation difficulties. Despite this, effective interventions are lacking.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study assessing the effectiveness of a web-based group intervention for preventing internet addiction and improving self-regulation.

They divided 47 undergraduate and postgraduate university students with a M age of 21± 3 years into intervention (n=24) and control groups (n=23). All participants completed assessments (Internet Addiction Test and Self-Regulation Questionnaire before, after, and 45 days following the 2 weeks with a 6-session web-based intervention.

The results showed that the intervention group had improved self-regulation and lower levels of internet addiction compared to the control group. The attrition rate from baseline to post-measurement was 5.6%, up to a 33% attrition rate from baseline to follow-up measurement for the intervention group. The attrition rates for the control group were 10% at post-measurement and 23.3% at follow-up measurement. The effects persisted at the follow-up assessment.

Investigators concluded that web-based group interventions could effectively address internet addiction and enhance university students’ self-regulation, suggesting potential intervention design and implementation strategies.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0165178124001689