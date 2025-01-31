Increased Skin Cancer Risk in Patients With Hematologic Malignancies

Photo Credit: peakSTOCK

The following is a summary of “Skin cancer risk in over 200.000 patients with haematologic malignancies in 30 years; a nationwide population-based study in the Netherlands,” published in the January 2025 issue of Dermatology by Eggermont et al.

Patients with hematologic malignancies are at more increased risk for skin cancer and poorer outcomes, yet long-term, population-based data on skin cancer incidence across these conditions faces lacking.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the population-based risk estimates for cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma (CSCC), malignant melanoma (MM), Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC), and basal cell carcinoma (BCC) in patients with hematologic malignancies, stratified by skin cancer type and hematologic malignancy subgroup.

They analyzed data from the Netherlands Cancer Registry (NCR) on 210,794 patients diagnosed with a haematologic malignancy between 1989 and 2020. Data on histopathologically confirmed skin cancers following the hematologic malignancy diagnosis were retrieved from the NCR, excluding patients with a prior history of skin cancer. Cumulative incidences, standardized incidence ratios (SIRs), and absolute excess risks for CSCC, MM, MCC, and BCC were calculated, stratified by hematologic malignancy subgroup, age, sex, follow-up, and primary treatment.

The results showed the 10-year cumulative incidence of first skin cancer was 2.6% for CSCC, 0.5% for MM, 0.05% for MCC, and 4.8% for BCC. Hematologic malignancy subgroups had more than double the risk of CSCC, MM, MCC, and BCC compared to the general population. Patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) had the highest risk for all skin cancers, with SIRs of 4.4 for CSCC, 2.7 for MM, 9.3 for MCC, and 2.6 for BCC. Elevated risks remained for over 30 years post-diagnosis.

Investigators concluded the patients with hematologic malignancies, particularly those with CLL, had a lifetime increased risk of developing various skin cancers, emphasizing the need for awareness and preventive measures.

Source: academic.oup.com/bjd/advance-article/doi/10.1093/bjd/ljaf027/7978933