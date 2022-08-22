I remember sitting in class in medical school approximately 9 years ago as we learned facts related to cardiology. Each lecture would begin the same way and you could portend exactly what would happen based on previous instances: as we learned about physiology before moving onto pathophysiology, there would always come a point when the lecturer would speak about the diseases encountered and the racial breakdown. Somehow, Black people were at least 90% of the time listed as being at higher risk of the disease or having worse outcomes.

In those lectures, we never discussed deeply why this occurred—it was often mentioned as a statement of fact and then we’d move on to the next slide. That was it. I even remember a lecturer saying “the Blacks” instead of “Black people” or “individuals who are Black” before the statistic that we were worse off was tossed out casually as a fact to learn for an exam. In my recollection, rarely did a lecturer speak about why African-American people had higher rates of diseases, poorer outcomes, and often a worse prognosis.

I remember sitting there as an African-American, gay, medical student while experiencing discrimination from my classmates and administrators. Part of me wondered if mayhap Black people had higher rates of heart disease because of what was done to us by society, not simply genetics, as I sat there with my heart pounding from simply being around classmates who had made medical school a living nightmare. I wondered if Black people were predisposed to worsened outcomes because of simply being born with the skin color we had in a country where racism was subversive, overt, and woven into everything.

I certainly wasn’t going to ask those sorts of questions, though, especially when I knew that would bring further ire and scorn from certain classmates. We now have so much more understanding of our why, but honestly, we had this answer years and years ago. It’s simply that more people are listening now to the fact that racism, systemic oppression, and a multitude of other factors contribute to why minoritized people in America often suffer worse health outcomes.

The fact that discrimination causes worsened outcomes has been noted across the board for medical illnesses. Prior to the pandemic, Black people, Hispanic people, and people who identify as American Indian and Alaska Native experienced worse health outcomes. These outcomes worsened during the pandemic. Black and American Indian/Alaska Native people are more likely to die during or after pregnancy. Patients of color are often noted to receive inferior healthcare because of physician biases, which can be reinforced throughout, and by, medical education.

These facts also apply to psychiatric outcomes for minoritized people. African-American adults receive prescription medications in lower rates compared with White adults, even with being noted to have severe psychological distress. Minoritized people are less likely to receive treatment when diagnosed with a mental health disorder, and the suicide rate in Black youths is rising faster than in any other racial/ethnic group. The Trevor Project noted that LGBTQ+ youth reported that political events—such as the anti-trans bills being forced through in legislature throughout the country—negatively impacted their mental health.

For The Wall Street Journal to say that “woke politics is about to infect medical education” with statistics around racism and discrimination already proven simply reinforces that the Association of American Medical Colleges is on the right track by naming the need to teach future doctors about diversity, equity, inclusion, and how discrimination affects patients and communities.

Of note, even in writing these statistics and data, I am simply rewriting what has been written before. We have the data. We have had the data for a long time. What we need is action while we deepen and further nuance and finesse our studies. What we need is action where this information is woven into medical training curriculum.

To ask one person—one physician—to extol fully what diversity, equity, and inclusion in medicine should entail is an impossible task. As well, what can be done and needs to be done to write these inequities has been written about by scholars, physicians, and minds who have made this their life’s work.

Instead, I ask a few questions that came to mind when reading the WSJ article and which I’ve pondered since I began medical training:

If we don’t change how medical education works, aren’t we simply training people to become healthcare workers who continue to enact discrimination against vulnerable patients and perpetuate the system that causes these outcomes?

If those in medical training treat their classmates in discriminatory ways, what will they do to patients who can’t speak up for themselves?

If we don’t change the system of medicine and make it truly inclusive, how else will we ever see the heights medicine should reach but has continued to fall short of?

Is it “woke” to truly care about the whole person and the environment that has made them who they are? Or is it simply being the humans we could and should become?

What could our medical system look like if we truly valued the full breadth of humanity?

Just a few questions, some rhetorical and some not, by a child and adolescent psychiatrist who continues to hope and believe that we can create a better world inside and outside of medicine.