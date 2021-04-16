Management of patients with multiple sclerosis (MS) in the era of disease modifying therapies (DMT) relies heavily on magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). As physicians, decisions are influenced by the reporting prowess of neuroradiologists, however imaging can be reported by general radiologists.

The study team conducted a retrospective study. Data included demographics, original scan authors, the nature and frequency of reporting revisions made, and subsequent changes in management and investigation strategies. Of analyzed cases, 61% had a confirmed diagnosis of MS while 39% were under ongoing investigation. Of the cases, 71% were originally reported by a general radiologist and 29% by a neuroradiologist. Following neuroradiology review at the MDT, 42% had the original report amended; of these, 77% were originally authored by a non-neuroradiologist. Of scan reports authored by a general radiologist, 46% were amended following this specialist review. The most frequently occurring revision was identification of additional, originally unreported brain lesions. Of the report revisions, 46.2% resulted in a change in clinical management, DMT commencement/escalation and, in one case, consideration of plasma exchange.

Abstract: The Importance of Neuroradiology Input at a Neuroinflammatory Multidisciplinary Team (MDT) Meeting: Influencing and Optimizing the Management of Patients with Multiple Sclerosis