Intensive HTN Treatment Cuts Early T2D Diagnosis-Linked CVD Event Risk

MONDAY, April 29, 2024 (HealthDay News) — More intensive hypertensive therapy significantly reduces the excess risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) events associated with earlier hypertension diagnosis in women, but not men, with type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online April 24 in Diabetes Care.

Hongwei Ji, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., from Tsinghua University in Beijing, and colleagues analyzed intensive versus standard blood pressure control in relation to incident CVD events among women and men with type 2 diabetes based on age of diagnosis of hypertension. Data were included for 3,792 adults with type 2 diabetes (49 percent women).

The researchers found an increased risk for CVD per decade earlier age at hypertension diagnosis (hazard ratio, 1.11). In women, but not men, the excess risk associated with early-diagnosed hypertension was attenuated in the presence of intensive versus standard hypertension therapy.

“Given the potential clinical implications of our findings, additional work is needed to validate our results in separate prospective studies as well as examine underlying mechanisms that could be further targeted as part of efforts to reduce the residual excess CVD risk in women with type 2 diabetes,” the authors write.

