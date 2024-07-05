Investigating Follow-Up After Severe Pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Ideal Postdischarge Failure

The following is a summary of “Ideal Postdischarge Follow-Up After Severe Pneumonia or Acute Respiratory Failure: A Qualitative Study of Primary Care Clinicians in Diverse Settings,” published in the June 2024 issue of Critical Care by Hauschildt et al.

While primary care is the first point of contact for patients recovering from severe pneumonia or acute respiratory failure, a critical gap is observed in well-defined follow-up care guidelines.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study identifying clinicians’ primary care perspectives on ideal post-discharge care for severe pneumonia/acute respiratory failure and exploring perceived barriers and facilitators for delivering such care.

They conducted semi-structured interviews via videoconference with 20 primary care clinicians working in various settings across 5 US states and Washington, D.C. The interviews explored details of post-discharge visits, ongoing follow-up care, and referrals. A framework considering capability, opportunity, and motivation guided the discussion of perceived barriers and facilitators to providing ideal post-discharge care. Data analysis involved interview summaries and accelerated data reduction techniques.

The result showed that primary care clinicians interviewed several critical components of ideal follow-up care for patients recovering from severe pneumonia or respiratory failure. The techniques included assessing the patient’s safety, managing medications, coordinating with specialists, integrating the hospitalization into the ongoing primary care relationship, evaluating mental and physical well-being, following up on rehabilitation needs, and considering the patient’s social context during recovery. The clinicians also highlighted specific strategies used in the practices and various obstacles and factors hindering or supporting delivering the comprehensive level of care.

Investigators concluded the 7 key components of ideal post-hospital care for severe pneumonia/acute respiratory failure, highlighting both existing strategies and challenges primary care clinicians face in delivering optimal follow-up.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2949788424000339