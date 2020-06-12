THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a joint position statement from seven leading diabetes organizations, published online June 8 in Diabetes Care, a framework is presented to increase use of diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Margaret A. Powers, Ph.D., R.D., from HealthPartners in Bloomington, Minnesota, and colleagues outline the benefits of DSMES and discuss potential solutions to access and utilization barriers.

According to the recommendations presented in the consensus report, health care providers should discuss the benefits and value of initial and ongoing DSMES with all persons with type 2 diabetes. At four critical times, referral to DSMES should be initiated and participation facilitated: at diagnosis; annually and/or when not meeting treatment targets; on development of complicating factors; and at care or life transitions. Coordination of the medical nutrition therapy plan with the overall management strategy, including the DSMES, should be ensured. Barriers affecting participation with DSMES services should be identified and addressed. Health policy, payers, health systems, providers, and health care teams should expand awareness, access, and use of innovative and nontraditional DSMES services. Barriers to referrals to DSMES services should be identified and addressed. Reimbursement processes and other means of financial support should be facilitated in consideration of cost savings related to DSMES benefits.

“Overwhelming scientific evidence documents the key role that DSMES plays in guiding patients, families and providers in the intensive behaviors required to manage diabetes on a daily basis,” Mary de Groot, Ph.D., president of Health Care and Education for the American Diabetes Association, said in a statement.

