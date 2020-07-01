Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Anesthesiology for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Preoperative COVID-19 Incidence <1 Percent in Pediatric Patients

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among children undergoing preoperative screening, the overall incidence of COVID-19 is less than 1 percent, with considerable variation between regions, according to a research letter published online June 4 in JAMA Surgery.

COVID-19 Mortality Rate for Intubated Adults Lower Than Previously Reported

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) recover, with a mortality rate of 35.7 percent for those on mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online May 26 in Critical Care Medicine.

Anesthesiologists Shift Practice From OR to ICU During Pandemic

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During the current new coronavirus pandemic, a large number of physician anesthesiologists pivoted from working in the operating room to treating COVID-19 patients in intensive care units, according to the results of an informal survey released by the American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA).

Nitrous Oxide Safe, Effective for Pain Relief During Labor

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nitrous oxide (N 2 O) is a useful, safe option for labor analgesia, according to a study published online May 26 in the Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health.

Postoperative Lung Complications Common in Patients With SARS-CoV-2

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About half of patients with perioperative severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have postoperative pulmonary complications, which are associated with high 30-day mortality, according to a study published online May 29 in The Lancet.

COVID-19 Took Toll on Mental Health of Chinese Physicians

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Physicians in China experienced a significant increase in mental health symptoms and fear of violence and a decline in mood after the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a research letter published online June 1 in JAMA Network Open.

BMI, Tracheal Intubation/Death Linked in Diabetes With COVID-19

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Body mass index (BMI) is associated with tracheal intubation and/or death within seven days among individuals with diabetes hospitalized for COVID-19, according to a study published online May 29 in Diabetologia.

