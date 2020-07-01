Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Geriatrics for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Brain Iron Concentrations Increased in Alzheimer Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) have increased iron concentration in the deep gray matter and neocortical regions compared with healthy controls (HC), according to a study published online June 30 in Radiology.

Preterm Delivery May Up Maternal Risk for Ischemic Heart Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Preterm delivery is associated with increased maternal risk for ischemic heart disease (IHD), with increased risk seen through more than 40 years of follow-up, according to a study published in the July 7 issue of the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Large Losses Anticipated for Primary Care Practices in 2020

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Primary care practices are estimated to lose more than $67,000 in gross revenue per full-time physician over the course of 2020 due to COVID-19, according to a report published online June 25 in Health Affairs.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Heart Failure Ups Risk of Death in Patients With New T2DM

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes (T2D), heart failure development is associated with increased five-year absolute and relative risks of death, according to a study published online June 23 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

Administrative Data Predict Mortality With Diabetes

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Factors readily available in administrative data can predict five- and 10-year mortality in older adults with diabetes, according to a study published online June 19 in Diabetes Care.

Triple Inhaled Therapy Aids in Moderate-to-Very Severe COPD

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Triple therapy, including glucocorticoid at either of two dose levels, is beneficial for moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published online June 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Linked to Subsequent Dementia

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is associated with an increased risk for developing dementia, according to a study published online June 23 in Gut.

Suicide Risk Increased After Hip Fracture in Elderly Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Elderly patients with hip fracture have an increased risk for suicide, according to a South Korean study published in the June 17 issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

Huge Saharan Dust Plume Will Affect Americans’ Health

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Meteorologists and health experts are warning that a huge blanket of Sahara Desert dust will engulf parts of the United States this week.

RN Staffing Linked to COVID-19 Incidence in Nursing Homes

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher registered nurse (RN) staffing is associated with a reduced number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in nursing homes, according to a study published online June 18 in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

More Sedentary Time Tied to Higher Risk for Cancer Mortality

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Greater sedentary time is independently associated with a higher cancer mortality risk, according to a study published online June 18 in JAMA Oncology.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis Rare With Newer GBCA Exposure

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The occurrence of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) appears to be rare after exposure to newer gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA), according to a review published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

USPSTF Advises Hypertension Screening for All Adults

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends screening all adults for hypertension with office-based blood pressure measurement (OBPM). This recommendation is included in a draft recommendation statement, published online June 23 by the USPSTF.

Physical Activity Helps Avert Premature Mortality Worldwide

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Physical activity prevalence has contributed to averting premature mortality on a global scale, with about 3.9 million premature deaths averted annually, according to a study published in the July issue of The Lancet Global Health.

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 High Within Households

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has high transmissibility within households, according to a study published online June 17 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

No Big Increase Seen in Loneliness During U.S. COVID-19 Outbreak

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic has not led to an overall increase in loneliness among Americans, according to a study published online June 22 in American Psychologist.

2019 Screening Guidelines Would Label More as T2DM Cases

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Adopting the 2019 Endocrine Society guidelines for diabetes screening would substantially increase the number of older adults classified as having type 2 diabetes but would likely offer limited benefits, according to a study recently published in Diabetes Care.

22 Percent Worldwide at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About 22 percent of the global population has at least one underlying condition that places them at increased risk for severe COVID-19, according to a modeling study published online June 15 in The Lancet Global Health.

Reduced Circadian Rhythmicity Tied to Increase in Parkinson Disease

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Reduced circadian rhythmicity is associated with an increased risk for incident Parkinson disease (PD), according to a study published online June 15 in JAMA Neurology.

CDC: Deaths From Exposure to Heat-Related Conditions Identified

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 10,527 deaths resulting from exposure to heat-related conditions were identified during 2004 to 2018, according to research published in the June 19 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Court Rules Against Drug Price Disclosures in TV Ads

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government does not have the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads, a federal appeals court says.

Healthy Lifestyle May Lower Risk for Alzheimer Dementia

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A healthy lifestyle is associated with a reduced risk for Alzheimer dementia, according to a study published online June 17 in Neurology.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Aids Glycemic Control in Young

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) improves glycemic control in adolescents and young adults with type 1 diabetes and is beneficial for hypoglycemia in older adults with type 1 diabetes, according to two studies published in the June 16 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Midlife Blood Pressure During Exercise Predicts Later Heart Disease

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher blood pressure (BP) during exercise and impaired BP recovery after exercise in midlife may be markers of subclinical and clinical cardiovascular disease and mortality in later life, according to a study published online May 20 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

PPE Supplies Sent by FEMA to Nursing Homes Often Defective

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Trump administration plan to boost nursing homes’ supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) is falling short, critics say.

Dysanapsis Measured on CT Associated With COPD in Seniors

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among older adults, dysanapsis, a mismatch of airway tree caliber to lung size, measured by computed tomography (CT) is associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published in the June 9 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Joint Framework Issued to Spur Diabetes Education, Support

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a joint position statement from seven leading diabetes organizations, published online June 8 in Diabetes Care, a framework is presented to increase use of diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Volunteering Linked to Reduced Risk for Mortality in Seniors

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For adults older than 50 years, volunteering is associated with a reduced risk for mortality and physical functioning limitations, according to a study published online June 11 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Troponin I Elevation Linked to Death in COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, troponin I elevation is associated with an increased risk for death, according to a study published online June 8 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Low-Dose Aspirin Lowers CVD Risk but Raises Bleeding Risk

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Low-dose aspirin significantly lowers cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk but increases the risk for bleeding, according to a review published online June 2 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Diet, Activity Guideline Updated by American Cancer Society

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The diet and physical activity guideline for the prevention of cancer has been updated by the American Cancer Society; the guideline was published online June 9 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Intracerebral Hemorrhage Incidence Rate Stabilizing

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the past 30 years, rates of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) incidence have stabilized, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Neurology.

Blood Pressure Treatment Even Effective in Frail Older Adults

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even in very frail people, antihypertensive treatment reduces the risk for death, according to a study published online June 8 in Hypertension.

CAC Score, Physical Activity May Help Predict Mortality in Seniors

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Combining coronary artery calcium (CAC) score with self-reported physical activity may help predict mortality risk for older adults, according to a study published in the June issue of the Mayo Clinic Proceedings: Innovations, Quality & Outcomes.

Pneumonia Risk Down With Nitrogen-Containing Bisphosphonates

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hip fracture, receipt of nitrogen-containing bisphosphonates (N-BPs) is associated with a lower risk for pneumonia and pneumonia mortality, according to a study published online June 2 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Postoperative Lung Complications Common in Patients With SARS-CoV-2

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About half of patients with perioperative severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have postoperative pulmonary complications, which are associated with high 30-day mortality, according to a study published online May 29 in The Lancet.

Antiepileptic Drugs May Up Death Risk in Patients With Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) are associated with a higher risk for mortality in patients with Alzheimer disease (AD), according to a study published online May 19 in Neurology.

COVID-19 Mortality Higher for Those Not Taking Meds for Their HTN

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 patients with hypertension have increased mortality risk, with significantly higher risk among those without antihypertensive treatment, according to a study published online June 4 in the European Heart Journal.

Low-Dose Aspirin Does Not Prevent Depression in Older Adults

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, low-dose aspirin does not reduce the risk for depression, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Emergency Dept Visit Rate Increases With Age Among Older Adults

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The emergency department visit rate increases with age among individuals aged 60 years and older, according to a June data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Reducing Number of BP Meds May Be Safe in Some Older Adults

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A medication reduction strategy is safe among some older adults treated with antihypertensives, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Guideline Details Pharmacologic Management of COPD

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published in the May 1 issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the pharmacologic management of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) complaining of exercise intolerance or dyspnea.

Rates of Hip Fracture High for Nursing Home Residents

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nursing home residents have persistently high rates of hip fracture, and one-year mortality is high following fracture, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

