Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

CDC: 10.7 Percent of U.S. Adults Used Rx Pain Meds in 2015 to 2018

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2015 to 2018, 10.7 percent of U.S. adults aged 20 years or older used one or more prescription pain medications in the previous 30 days, according to a June data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Suicide Risk Increased After Hip Fracture in Elderly Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Elderly patients with hip fracture have an increased risk for suicide, according to a South Korean study published in the June 17 issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Tanezumab Improves Pain, Function in Chronic Low Back Pain

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic low back pain, tanezumab 10 mg significantly improves pain and function, according to a study published online June 19 in PAIN.

Court Rules Against Drug Price Disclosures in TV Ads

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government does not have the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads, a federal appeals court says.

Prevalence of DFCIs Up for Young Competitive Alpine Skiers

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young competitive alpine skiers have an increased prevalence of distal femoral cortical irregularities (DFCIs) on knee magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), according to a study published online June 16 in Radiology.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Educational Video May Effectively Inform Families About Hospice Care

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An educational video may better inform advanced cancer patients and their caregivers about hospice care, according to a study published online June 8 in Cancer.

Nitrous Oxide Safe, Effective for Pain Relief During Labor

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nitrous oxide (N 2 O) is a useful, safe option for labor analgesia, according to a study published online May 26 in the Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health.

ABCDE Bundle Can Reduce Ventilation Time for ICU Patients

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of the awakening and breathing coordination, delirium monitoring/management, and early mobility (ABCDE) bundle can reduce ventilation time for patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a study recently published in AACN Advanced Critical Care.

Dextrose Injections Aid Knee Osteoarthritis Pain

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Intra-articular dextrose prolotherapy (DPT) injections are a safe and effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis, according to a study published in the May/June issue of the Annals of Family Medicine.

