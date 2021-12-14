TUESDAY, Dec. 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — About 44 percent of persons aged 65 years or older received a booster or additional primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine during Aug. 13 to Nov. 19, 2021, in the United States, according to research published in the Dec. 10 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Noting that adults ages 65 years or older were one of the populations first recommended for a booster dose in the United States, Hannah E. Fast, M.P.H., from the CDC in Atlanta, and colleagues analyzed data on COVID-19 vaccinations reported to the CDC from 50 states, the District of Columbia, and eight territories and freely associated states to ascertain coverage with booster or additional primary doses among adults aged 65 years or older.

The researchers found that 18.7 million persons aged 65 years or older received a booster or additional primary dose of COVID-19 vaccine during Aug. 13 to Nov. 19, 2021, representing 44.1 percent of 42.5 million eligible persons in this age group who had completed a primary vaccination series. Similar coverage was seen by sex and age group, but there was variation by primary series product and by race and ethnicity, varying from 30.3 to 50.5 percent among non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native persons and non-Hispanic multiple/other race persons, respectively. “Strategic efforts are still needed to encourage eligible persons aged ≥18 years, especially those with elevated risk, including persons aged ≥65 years and those with an immunocompromise status, to receive a booster and/or additional primary dose to ensure maximal protection against COVID-19,” the authors write.

