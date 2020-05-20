WEDNESDAY, May 20, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prostate cancer incidence rates decreased from 2005 to 2016 for local-stage disease among men aged ≥50 years but increased for regional- and distant-stage disease, according to a study published online May 20 in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Ahmedin Jemal, D.V.M., Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, and colleagues examined trends in invasive prostate cancer incidence rates from 2005 to 2016 using data from the U.S. Cancer Statistics 2001 to 2016 Public Use Research Database.

The researchers found that 2,082,874 local-stage, 36,568 regional-stage, and 121,826 distant-stage prostate cancer cases were diagnosed in men aged ≥50 years in the United States from 2005 to 2016. The proportion of local-stage prostate cancer cases decreased from 88.1 to 80.5 percent during the corresponding period, while increases were seen for regional-stage (from 1.1 to 2.6 percent) and distant-stage (from 4.1 to 7.6 percent) prostate cancer. Per 100,000 men aged ≥50 years, the incidence rates increased from 456.4 to 506.1 from 2005 to 2007, then decreased to 279.2 in 2016 for local-stage disease. Throughout the study period, incidence generally increased for regional-stage disease, from 5.7 in 2005 to 9.0 in 2016. There was a slight decrease in incidence rates for distant-stage disease from 23.1 in 2005 to 22.4 in 2008, followed by an increase to 29.7 in 2016.

“Future studies are needed to elucidate reasons for the rising incidence trends for regional- and distant-stage diseases,” the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text

