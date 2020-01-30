To compare long-term outcomes in patients after carotid endarterectomy and those who refused surgical correction and received only conservative treatment.

There were 1035 carotid endarterectomies performed at the Kemerovo Regional Clinical Hospital and Kemerovo Regional Clinical Cardiology Dispensary for the period 2014-2017. Surgery was refused by 136 patients for the same time. Thus, two groups of patients were formed: 1 – carotid endarterectomy group; 2 – conservative treatment group.

significant carotid stenosis, absence of severe neurological deficit (over 25 scores by the National Institutes of Health Stroke Scale), absence of concomitant diseases limiting long-term follow-up.

Lethal outcome (p=0.0038) and fatal acute cerebrovascular accident (p=0.0005) were significantly more common in the 2 group in long-term follow-up period. Thus, combined endpoint took the greatest values in patients who refused surgery compared with patients who received surgical treatment (p=0.0001). It should be noted that ischemic stroke de novo occurred in 9 (6.6%) patients of the 2 group after 10.8 ± 2.5 months. This complication required subsequent hospitalization for carotid endarterectomy.

Preventive role of carotid endarterectomy was convincingly proved in comparison with drug therapy regarding mortality and fatal ischemic stroke in patients with significant carotid stenoses within 2.5 years of follow-up period.

