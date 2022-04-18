To determine long-term survival of inflatable penile prosthesis (PP) and identify potential factors that may influence device survival.

We performed a systematic review of Medline, Embase, and the Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials for studies of men treated with inflatable PP with at least 5 years of device survival data. We performed a random effects meta-analysis to estimate device survival at 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 20 years of follow-up. The robustness of the meta-analysis results was evaluated in a one-study removed sensitivity analysis and sources of heterogeneity among studies were investigated with subgroup analysis.

In 12 studies (20,161 patients; median age 57 years), PP device survival was 93.3% at 1 year, 91.0% at 3 years, 87.2% at 5 years, 76.8% at 10 years, 63.7% at 15 years, and 52.9% at 20 years. The results of the meta-analysis were not significantly influenced by single study effects in a one-study removed sensitivity analysis. In a subgroup analysis, 5-year device survival rates were 90.6% vs. 82.1% (p=0.01) comparing newer vs. older studies; no other patient or study design characteristic was statistically associated with device survival rates.

The median device survival time of an inflatable PP is approximately 20 years. The factors responsible for improved device survival in newer studies remain unclear and warrant further study.

