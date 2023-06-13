The following is a summary of “Longitudinal experience of patients with post-thyroidectomy vocal cord paralysis,” published in the APRIL 2023 issue of Surgery by Chiu, et al.

Previous studies on vocal cord paralysis (VCP) following thyroidectomy have provided limited and static evaluations. For a study, researchers sought to comprehensively assess patients’ experience with VCP in the first year following thyroidectomy.

They used the Voice Handicap Index (VHI), Eating Assessment Tool (EAT-10), 12-Item Short Form Survey (SF-12), and qualitative interviews to evaluate patients preoperatively and at 2 weeks, 6 weeks, 6 months, and 1 year postoperatively.

Among the 44 patients included in the study, 7 (15.9%) developed postoperative VCP. Compared to patients without complications, those with VCP had significantly higher mean VHI scores at 2 weeks (27.9 point increase vs 1.6, P < 0.01) and 6 weeks (26.3 vs -0.3, P < 0.01) postoperatively. There were no significant differences between the two groups in SF-12 or EAT-10 scores at any time point. Qualitative interviews revealed that both groups experienced bothersome voice symptoms at 2 weeks; however, by 6 weeks, only patients with VCP reported voice symptoms negatively impacting their daily life.

While both patients with and without VCP reported subjective voice symptoms immediately after thyroidectomy, those with VCP had worse quantitative measures. Understanding the longitudinal experience of VCP can assist healthcare providers in tailoring counseling and support for the patients.

Source: americanjournalofsurgery.com/article/S0002-9610(22)00635-3/fulltext